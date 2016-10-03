Nineteen indigenous citizens honoured for contributions to Guyana

Nineteen indigenous men and women from across Guyana were recognised on September 26 for their contributions to Guyana’s development at the Umana Yana.

According to a GINA press release, Stephen Campbell (deceased), Guyana’s first Indigenous Member of Parliament, was remembered for his fight for Guyana’s independence and the rights of Indigenous people.

The release stated that those honoured would have …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.