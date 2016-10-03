PGS guard injured after bandits open fire outside Demerara Bank

A Professional Guard Service (PGS) guard was shot and two others grazed by bullets after the armoured vehicle they were in came under a hail of gunfire, shortly before midnight, at Demerara Bank’s Camp Street and South Road branch.

The group were about to deposit monies collected from a Sheriff Street fast food outlet, just moments before.

Michael De Clou, an armed guard sustained a single gunshot…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.