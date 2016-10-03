Police monitoring 120 CCTV cameras – Ramnarine
Police are monitoring at least 120 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras set up in and on the outskirts of the city and their use has been successful in identifying and charging traffic violators, Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine disclosed on Friday.
The installation of the cameras was done under the previous administration and no information had been given of recent as to how many cameras were operating. The last count given by former Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr. Roger Luncheon
