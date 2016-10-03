President says drug trafficking is key factor in crime
-pledges to end it
President David Granger says drug trafficking is a key progenitor of crime and he pledged to bring it to an end.
Responding to questions on last week’s edition of the Public Interest television programme, Granger said that while his government is open to criticism, he believes that a claim by the main opposition that his government seems unable to handle crime which is everywhere is unfair.
‘We don’t ignore criticism and we respond to criticism by trying …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments