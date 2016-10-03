Striking Rose Hall cane harvesters failed to meet agreed requirements – GuySuCo
The cane harvesters attached to Rose Hall estate who are currently on strike over a disagreement in relation to daily quotas had failed to meet “agreed standard requirements,” according to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
In a statement issued on Friday, GuySuCo noted that a similar incident in 2013 led to a team comprising members of the corporation's Industrial Relations Department and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) General Secretary meeting with field representatives and field staff across the country before agreeing to a system of work share equal to work cut being addressed and reinstituted along with a system of payment that was
