UG students to protest 5% hike
Students of the University of Guyana will be taking to the picket line today in protest at the recently announced 5% increase in tuition fees.
On Friday, students received emails from the university’s administration informing them of the increase. Since the announcement, many students have expressed their dissatisfaction at the university announcement.
The protest was announced on social media
