Accused ganja trafficker says he took rap after cops threatened to pin crime on mom
Seion Odinga Brammer, who is currently on trial for possession for ganja trafficking, has told a court that he only claimed the drugs belonged to him because the arresting officers told him that if he didn’t his mother would go down as well.
Brammer was charged with having in his possession 464 grammes of cannabis for trafficking on May 13, at Eighth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme.
When called upon by Magistrate Judy Latchman last Friday to lead a defence, Brammer opted …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments