Cabinet clears $90.8M for Yarrowkabra roads, $40M for Aurora sea defence
Cabinet has granted its no-objection to $90.8 million for community roads at Yarrowkabra, Linden/Soesdyke Highway and $40 million for rip-rap sea defences at Aurora, Essequibo Coast.
A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency on Friday said that no-objections were granted at the September 30 Cabinet meeting.
The contract for the Yarrowkabra roads has gone to
