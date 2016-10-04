Car used in robbery attempt outside Demerara Bank found in D’Urban Backlands

The police have recovered the car used to carry out Sunday evening’s attempted robbery outside the Demerara Bank at Camp Street and South Road, during which a Professional Guard Service (PGS) guard was shot and two others were grazed by bullets.

In a statement issued yesterday, the police said the car was found in D’Urban Backlands and it bore evidence of exchange of gunfire.

Apart from this recovery, a source revealed that fingerprints were taken from the car, in which a