City workers protest for King’s removal over delayed salary payments
Frustration stemming from months of delayed salary payments led City Council workers to protest for the removal of Town Clerk Royston King yesterday.
Dozens of workers, bearing placards, congregated outside the Ministry of Communities in hopes of engaging Minister Ronald Bulkan, who was not in office at the time the protest was held.
After King failed to deliver on a promise to ensure payments yesterday, Carvil Duncan, President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), revealed that workers would be pulled from the daycares and markets today.
