With completion of court case, Wales Estate workers to get severance benefits
Ninety-seven workers of the Wales Estate are expected to be paid their severance benefits on Friday following the conclusion of a court case last week.
The payments were due to be paid on May 4 but were deferred after the sugar workers' unions, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers' Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) secured an interim injunction restraining GuySuCo from proceeding with plans to sever the employment of workers
