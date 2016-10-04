Cops issue wanted bulletins for Dataram, wife

Days after they apparently skipped the jurisdiction, embarrassing the authorities, the police this afternoon issued a wanted bulletin for drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his wife, Anjanie.

The police said that Anjanie Boodnarine called ‘Cindy’ and Barry Dataram called ‘Kevin Dataram’ or ‘Kevin Mogatani’, are wanted for possession of ammunition without licence and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking which occurred on April 16, 2015, at Lot 661 Block X, 4thAvenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the duo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 268-2343, 268-2298, 225-2227, 911 or the nearest police station.

Dataram was recently sentenced in absentia to five years for drug trafficking stemming from the April incident while his wife and two others were freed. It is believed that both Dataram and his wife have left the country. Dataram had been the subject of several failed extradition attempts by the US on drugs matters prior to his recent conviction.