Demerara Timbers workers protest for wage increases

Workers of Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL), located at Mabura Hill, Region 10, yesterday staged a protest outside the company’s head office in Georgetown to press for salary increases they have been expecting since last year.

“Management eye-pass workers,” “Conclude 2015 negotiations now,” “DTL must engage in good faith bargaining,” and “End the foot dragging,” were among the messages on the placards carried by the workers during the protest, in which they were joined by representatives of their union, the Guyana Agricul-tural and General Workers Union (GAWU).

The workers said they were