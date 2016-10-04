Gov’t, private sector seeking to lift restriction on greenheart exports to UK
A decision by the United Kingdom last year to restrict greenheart purchases from Guyana has had a negative impact and government and the private sector are working together to gain re-entry to that market.
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and Minister of Natural Resources Rafael Trotman yesterday met with members of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) and other stakeholders to discuss the way forward and they emphasised that the government would be working along with them to find a solution to the problem.
