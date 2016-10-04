New army chief of staff sworn in

Colonel George Lewis was yesterday promoted to the rank of Brigadier before being sworn in as the new Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by President David Granger.

Brigadier Lewis, during the simple ceremony held at Base Camp Ayanganna, said that it has been one of his lifelong dreams to head the army.

Asked about his immediate goals, he pointed out that the mandate is to provide border defence, but there are some challenges in this regard. He said work is ongoing to rectify these challenges which would include some amount of