Not enough education welfare officers – ministry

There are exactly 41 Education Welfare Officers, providing information, advice, guidance and support to the nearly 190,000 children in the 970 public schools across the country.

According to a GINA press release, Chief Schools’ Welfare Officer, Ministry of Education, Gillian Vyphius said that the Welfare Department has had to rely heavily on the Liaison Welfare Officers to fill the gap.

She explained that teachers with a Social Work background are identified from various schools to carry the function of the Liaison Welfare Officers, liaising “with the school’s welfare department to deal with minor incidents that arise in the schools.”

According to the release, teachers have been carrying out the duties of liaison officers without compensation from the ministry. Vyphius said, however, that the department plans to seek a stipend for the teachers.

The Liaison Welfare Officer programme is only active in schools in Regions Five, Six and Ten.

According to the release, Minister of Education Dr Rupert Roopnaraine, had, in an interview with GINA suggested the rehiring of retired head teachers to fill some of these roles.