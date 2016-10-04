Stabroek Market clock likely to ring in the New Year

The Stabroek Market clock is likely to start ticking again in time to ring in the New Year as its rehabilitation is expected to be finished by December 31.

The repairs are being funded by the United States Embassy under the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to the tune of US$41,000.

At a signing ceremony at City Hall yesterday US Ambassador Perry Holloway announced that a proposal to Washington under the Ambassador’s fund gained 100% approval for the rehabilitation of the clock.

“I was very personally involved in the submission of the proposal back in January and we are delighted that…the clock proposal was approved in the Jubilee year,” Holloway said, pointing out that he was given the chance to visit the clock tower and was immediately taken by the view. He recommended that the city set up visiting hours so that residents and tourists would be able to visit the “great symbol in the heart of the city.”

Holloway emphasized that this will be the first of many collaborations with the city and they will have other opportunities to explore other ways to work together.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green also lauded the collaboration between the two. She recalled her younger days when she would hear the clock chime at every hour. “It was sad when it was no longer operating and we are going to bring it back with the assistance of the United States Embassy along with our engineers,” she said. Chase-Green pointed out that the rehabilitated works will see the clock change from its previous mechanical system to a new electronic system that will be powered via solar energy.

She said the change in systems is to coincide with the “greening” of the country and while the rehabilitation is expected to bring back a piece of history.