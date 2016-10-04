Sugar unions say disappointed over meeting with GuySuCo

The three sugar unions: GAWU, NAACIE and the GLU in a joint statement today expressed disappointment at the content of a meeting they had with GuySuCo on September 29 on the future of the industry.

While heartened at the revelation that sugar production was projected to reach 320,000 tonnes in the period leading up to 2025, the unions said that the meeting left them concerned over the industry’s future direction.

A statement from the unions follows:

Unions representing the workers within the sugar industry – the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) – on September 29, 2016 at a meeting summoned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) had their high expectations fall on learning about the Corporation’s plans for the future and what is in store for the general well-being of the 17,000-person workforce. 

The meeting left our Unions very disappointed and concerned over the sugar industry’s future direction. The GuySuCo team headed by members of the Interim Management Committee though saying it wants to safeguard the livelihoods of the thousands who depend on the industry’s operations painted an excessively dark and pessimistic picture of the current status and future of the industry. Both the CEO and the Finance Director advised that the GuySuCo, based on projections until year 2025, will remain reliant on Government support for its operations. The industry, in recent times, has benefitted from financial assistance to assist in its revitalization but yet the amounts sought by GuySuCo continue to increase year after year. The disaggregation of this financial support in the past and future, we feel, may be informative.  

We were, however, pleased to learn that production would reach 320,000 tonnes sugar during the 2017 – 2025 period. This favourable projection represents, possibly, the highest productivity level ever recorded given the fact that industry’s cultivable area will be reduced. We recall the last time the industry recorded similar production levels were during the 2002-2004 period when the Diamond Estate cultivation was operable. To attain the projected target in times when even the Wales Estate cultivation is expected to be abandoned will indeed be praiseworthy. It indeed tells us that there is great scope for the industry to be turned around and for production to rebound. 

At this meeting, we were disheartened to learn that GuySuCo, during the 2017-2025 period, would remain a raw sugar producer. Our Unions have long held the view that the industry needs to broaden its product base and it must be gradually transformed from a sugar to sugar cane industry in which the entire plant is used to produce various products. On this score, our Unions pointed out to the GuySuCo officials that the industry has much scope for diversification and drew to their attention the opportunities in the areas of bagasse co-generation, sugar refining and distilling. These initiatives also were recommended by the very costly Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the sugar industry. It is widely recognized that these areas offer viable opportunities for the industry to overcome its present challenges and be placed on a sustainable path.  

The Corporation, however, did not address our suggestions but made mention of the project to plant rice at Wales as well as possible ventures into aquaculture, citrus fruits and dairy cattle. These ventures we gather will be pursued in the near-term but, we understand, if implemented, may not or improve worthily the Corporation’s financial standing and, therefore, can be seen as inconsequential.  Also, on this note, we wish to draw to the Corporation’s attention to the Economic and Finance report of the Sugar CoI which explicitly recommended that the other crops be first pursued outside of GuySuCo lands. It is recalled that aspect of the Commission’s report was prepared by current GuySuCo Chairman, Professor Clive Thomas.  

Our Unions also took the opportunity of the meeting to inquire about a wage rise for workers this year (2016). On this issue the Corporation said the meeting was not to address this important issue to all workers. It seems, at this time, that sugar workers may again be denied a pay rise. This most discriminatory treatment, we warn, is not in the interest of the industry especially at a time when the commitment and dedication of all workers are required. 

Indeed, based on the Corporation’s projections and demeanor at the meeting, the future for workers does not appear to be promising. This can very well further demoralize and demotivate the workforce, including the Senior Staffers, further complicating the industry’s challenges. Importantly, at this time, the industry requires a knowledgeable management, a motivated workforce and financial support for a limited period. These are important elements in the industry’s on-going drive to overcome its difficulties achieve its projected production level and to play a more meaningful role in our nation.

Our Unions recall that in past eras the industry was able to overcome its travails. On this score, Dr James Rose’s presentation at the GAWU 21st Congress comes to mind. He pointed out that unorthodox, strategic and creative thinking rescued the industry in the past. Certainly such an approach is required again through the collective approach of all stakeholders.

More in Local News

default placeholder

UG Vice-Chancellor promises to seek withdrawal of tuition hike

Some of the City Council workers yesterday protesting outside the Ministry of Communities in Kingston over the delayed payment of their salaries. (Photo by Keno George)

City workers protest for King’s removal over delayed salary payments

Workers of Demerara Timbers Limited protesting for wage increases in front of the company’s Georgetown office yesterday

Demerara Timbers workers protest for wage increases

default placeholder

Car used in robbery attempt outside Demerara Bank found in D’Urban Backlands

default placeholder

With completion of court case, Wales Estate workers to get severance benefits

default placeholder

Gov’t, private sector seeking to lift restriction on greenheart exports to UK

Marlan Cole

‘Totally under resourced’ Food and Drug Dep’t likely for new office, labs next year – Director

Ambassador Perry Holloway (left) shakes hands with Mayor Patricia Chase-Green, while Town Clerk Royston King and City Councillors look on.

Stabroek Market clock likely to ring in the New Year

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  3. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  4. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  5. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  6. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

  7. Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash

  8. The land described in the schedule

    Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes

  9. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George A Lewis (second, left) is symbolically handed the command of the army by his predecessor Brigadier Mark A Phillips (second, right) at the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Handing over of command

Old Army Chief of Staff Brigadier Mark A Phillips (left) and his replacement Brigadier George A Lewis (right) marching during the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

The old and the new

gdf1

GALLERY: Scenes from the Change of Command Parade

Some of the residents who came out in support of the Green Walk and Tree Distribution exercise on Saturday in Bartica as part of observances for National Tree Day. The residents, headed by the Town Council celebrated with a Green Walk and Tree Distribution activity. The walk began at the Cenotaph before moving through First and Seventh Avenue, Bartica. The initiative, was said to have attracted a number of residents as well as Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who is currently conducting ministerial outreaches in the town. Additionally, over 300 fruit trees were distributed to residents in the area as a means of encouraging more agricultural activity within Bartica.

Bartica observes National Tree Day

20161003anna

Ready for a makeover

A vessel, laden with coconuts, heading out of the Pomeroon on Friday.

Bringing out coconuts

This Route 48 minibus plunged into a trench opposite the National Communications Network (NCN) on Homestretch Avenue around 11.30 am yesterday after hitting a pedal cyclist off his bicycle. The driver was reportedly proceeding east along Homestretch Avenue at a fast rate of speed resulting in him hitting the pedal cyclist. While no one was seriously injured, the driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident and the pedal cyclist was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. He was not seriously injured. It was unclear up to yesterday afternoon, if the driver had been apprehended.

Minibus plunges into trench

President David Granger planting a tree at Iwokrama yesterday in observance of National Tree Day, at which he plugged the greening of Guyana. National Tree Day 2016 was held under the theme, ‘Sustaining Biodiversity: Plant a Tree’.

GALLERY: Plant a tree