Sugar unions say disappointed over meeting with GuySuCo

The three sugar unions: GAWU, NAACIE and the GLU in a joint statement today expressed disappointment at the content of a meeting they had with GuySuCo on September 29 on the future of the industry.

While heartened at the revelation that sugar production was projected to reach 320,000 tonnes in the period leading up to 2025, the unions said that the meeting left them concerned over the industry’s future direction.

A statement from the unions follows:

Unions representing the workers within the sugar industry – the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) – on September 29, 2016 at a meeting summoned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) had their high expectations fall on learning about the Corporation’s plans for the future and what is in store for the general well-being of the 17,000-person workforce.

The meeting left our Unions very disappointed and concerned over the sugar industry’s future direction. The GuySuCo team headed by members of the Interim Management Committee though saying it wants to safeguard the livelihoods of the thousands who depend on the industry’s operations painted an excessively dark and pessimistic picture of the current status and future of the industry. Both the CEO and the Finance Director advised that the GuySuCo, based on projections until year 2025, will remain reliant on Government support for its operations. The industry, in recent times, has benefitted from financial assistance to assist in its revitalization but yet the amounts sought by GuySuCo continue to increase year after year. The disaggregation of this financial support in the past and future, we feel, may be informative.

We were, however, pleased to learn that production would reach 320,000 tonnes sugar during the 2017 – 2025 period. This favourable projection represents, possibly, the highest productivity level ever recorded given the fact that industry’s cultivable area will be reduced. We recall the last time the industry recorded similar production levels were during the 2002-2004 period when the Diamond Estate cultivation was operable. To attain the projected target in times when even the Wales Estate cultivation is expected to be abandoned will indeed be praiseworthy. It indeed tells us that there is great scope for the industry to be turned around and for production to rebound.

At this meeting, we were disheartened to learn that GuySuCo, during the 2017-2025 period, would remain a raw sugar producer. Our Unions have long held the view that the industry needs to broaden its product base and it must be gradually transformed from a sugar to sugar cane industry in which the entire plant is used to produce various products. On this score, our Unions pointed out to the GuySuCo officials that the industry has much scope for diversification and drew to their attention the opportunities in the areas of bagasse co-generation, sugar refining and distilling. These initiatives also were recommended by the very costly Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the sugar industry. It is widely recognized that these areas offer viable opportunities for the industry to overcome its present challenges and be placed on a sustainable path.

The Corporation, however, did not address our suggestions but made mention of the project to plant rice at Wales as well as possible ventures into aquaculture, citrus fruits and dairy cattle. These ventures we gather will be pursued in the near-term but, we understand, if implemented, may not or improve worthily the Corporation’s financial standing and, therefore, can be seen as inconsequential. Also, on this note, we wish to draw to the Corporation’s attention to the Economic and Finance report of the Sugar CoI which explicitly recommended that the other crops be first pursued outside of GuySuCo lands. It is recalled that aspect of the Commission’s report was prepared by current GuySuCo Chairman, Professor Clive Thomas.

Our Unions also took the opportunity of the meeting to inquire about a wage rise for workers this year (2016). On this issue the Corporation said the meeting was not to address this important issue to all workers. It seems, at this time, that sugar workers may again be denied a pay rise. This most discriminatory treatment, we warn, is not in the interest of the industry especially at a time when the commitment and dedication of all workers are required.

Indeed, based on the Corporation’s projections and demeanor at the meeting, the future for workers does not appear to be promising. This can very well further demoralize and demotivate the workforce, including the Senior Staffers, further complicating the industry’s challenges. Importantly, at this time, the industry requires a knowledgeable management, a motivated workforce and financial support for a limited period. These are important elements in the industry’s on-going drive to overcome its difficulties achieve its projected production level and to play a more meaningful role in our nation.



Our Unions recall that in past eras the industry was able to overcome its travails. On this score, Dr James Rose’s presentation at the GAWU 21st Congress comes to mind. He pointed out that unorthodox, strategic and creative thinking rescued the industry in the past. Certainly such an approach is required again through the collective approach of all stakeholders.