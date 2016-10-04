‘Totally under resourced’ Food and Drug Dep’t likely for new office, labs next year – Director
Next year seems brighter for the dismally resourced Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) as the APNU+AFC administration has budgeted funds that would enable the agency to acquire its own office and laboratories and fulfil its vast mandate, Director Marlan Cole, says.
“We have secured a document from the University of Guyana, for working collaboration. They have identified a piece of land for us right here [on the Turkeyen Campus] that we will build on,” Cole told Stabroek News in an interview last week, at the GA-FDD’s office, located in the Insti-tute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) Turkeyen, compound.
“We also have a cabinet paper and we forwarded that to the PS [Permanent Secretary] who will give the Minister [of Public Health] …I know we are for …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments