‘Totally under resourced’ Food and Drug Dep’t likely for new office, labs next year – Director

Next year seems brighter for the dismally resourced Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) as the APNU+AFC administration has budgeted funds that would enable the agency to acquire its own office and laboratories and fulfil its vast mandate, Director Marlan Cole, says.

“We have secured a document from the University of Guyana, for working collaboration. They have identified a piece of land for us right here [on the Turkeyen Campus] that we will build on,” Cole told Stabroek News in an interview last week, at the GA-FDD’s office, located in the Insti-tute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) Turkeyen, compound.

“We also have a cabinet paper and we forwarded that to the PS [Permanent Secretary] who will give the Minister [of Public Health] …I know we are for …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.