Tropical storm Nicole forms off Puerto Rico
(Reuters) – Tropical storm Nicole has formed about 525 miles (840 kilometers) northeast of San Juan in Puerto Rico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
Nicole, currently packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
