UG Vice-Chancellor promises to seek withdrawal of tuition hike

University of Guyana (UG) Vice-Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith has committed to seek to reverse a recent decision to implement an annual 5% increase in tuition fees from the 2016/2017 academic year.

Students of the university were informed via email last Friday that they would be expected to pay an increase of 5% annually, effective for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic years, based on a decision by the university’s Finance and General Purposes Committee.

Students responded to this move by voicing their disapproval via