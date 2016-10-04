Vreed-en-Hoop pedestrian dies in accident, Assistant Superintendent of Police suspended

The Traffic Chief is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly female pedestrian which occurred about 11:30 h today, on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, W.C.D, involving Motor Car PRR4446 owned and driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stationed on the West Demerara and who has since been relieved of his duties.
Enquiries, the police say, revealed that the car was proceeding west on the southern driveway and the pedestrian, 65 years old Anmanie Deonarine of Vreed-en-Hoop, W.C.D was walking east along the said southern side of the road, when it was alleged that the car veered further south and struck down the pedestrian who was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the Officer by the Traffic Chief himself and no trace of blood alcohol was recorded, the police say.
The death comes at a time when the police are under pressure to restrain fatal accidents and fatalities on the roads.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Opposition lashes gov’t over ‘immoral’ delay in swearing in of PPC members

People wade through a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes, in Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deadly Hurricane Matthew smashes through southwest Haiti

default placeholder

Cops issue wanted bulletins for Dataram, wife

default placeholder

Tropical storm Nicole forms off Puerto Rico

default placeholder

Bid Protest Committee rules in favour of Puran Brothers

default placeholder

Sugar unions say disappointed over meeting with GuySuCo

default placeholder

UG Vice-Chancellor promises to seek withdrawal of tuition hike

Some of the City Council workers yesterday protesting outside the Ministry of Communities in Kingston over the delayed payment of their salaries. (Photo by Keno George)

City workers protest for King’s removal over delayed salary payments

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  2. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  3. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  4. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  5. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

  6. Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash

  7. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  8. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

  9. The land described in the schedule

    Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

image

Minister meets Mexican archivists

image

Private sector meets government on agri plans

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George A Lewis (second, left) is symbolically handed the command of the army by his predecessor Brigadier Mark A Phillips (second, right) at the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Handing over of command

Old Army Chief of Staff Brigadier Mark A Phillips (left) and his replacement Brigadier George A Lewis (right) marching during the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

The old and the new

gdf1

GALLERY: Scenes from the Change of Command Parade

Some of the residents who came out in support of the Green Walk and Tree Distribution exercise on Saturday in Bartica as part of observances for National Tree Day. The residents, headed by the Town Council celebrated with a Green Walk and Tree Distribution activity. The walk began at the Cenotaph before moving through First and Seventh Avenue, Bartica. The initiative, was said to have attracted a number of residents as well as Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who is currently conducting ministerial outreaches in the town. Additionally, over 300 fruit trees were distributed to residents in the area as a means of encouraging more agricultural activity within Bartica.

Bartica observes National Tree Day

20161003anna

Ready for a makeover

A vessel, laden with coconuts, heading out of the Pomeroon on Friday.

Bringing out coconuts