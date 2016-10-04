Vreed-en-Hoop pedestrian dies in accident, Assistant Superintendent of Police suspended

The Traffic Chief is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly female pedestrian which occurred about 11:30 h today, on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, W.C.D, involving Motor Car PRR4446 owned and driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stationed on the West Demerara and who has since been relieved of his duties.

Enquiries, the police say, revealed that the car was proceeding west on the southern driveway and the pedestrian, 65 years old Anmanie Deonarine of Vreed-en-Hoop, W.C.D was walking east along the said southern side of the road, when it was alleged that the car veered further south and struck down the pedestrian who was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the Officer by the Traffic Chief himself and no trace of blood alcohol was recorded, the police say.

The death comes at a time when the police are under pressure to restrain fatal accidents and fatalities on the roads.