Vreed-en-Hoop pedestrian dies in accident, Assistant Superintendent of Police suspended
The Traffic Chief is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly female pedestrian which occurred about 11:30 h today, on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, W.C.D, involving Motor Car PRR4446 owned and driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stationed on the West Demerara and who has since been relieved of his duties.
Enquiries, the police say, revealed that the car was proceeding west on the southern driveway and the pedestrian, 65 years old Anmanie Deonarine of Vreed-en-Hoop, W.C.D was walking east along the said southern side of the road, when it was alleged that the car veered further south and struck down the pedestrian who was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the Officer by the Traffic Chief himself and no trace of blood alcohol was recorded, the police say.
The death comes at a time when the police are under pressure to restrain fatal accidents and fatalities on the roads.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
Comments
About these comments