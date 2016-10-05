Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

A 49-year-old joiner is currently in police custody and is expected to be charged soon with the rape of an eight-year-old girl.

According to information gathered, the child, who lives in Berbice with her mother and three other siblings, would visit the home of the suspect who would give her food items and money.

However, last Friday around 12:45 hrs the child was returning from school when the alleged perpetrator asked her to go to shop for him. She entered his home, while her brother stood on the road waiting on her. After a while, the brother grew tired of waiting and ventured inside where he saw the suspect raping his sister. He immediately raised an alarm and the suspect hid under the bed. The police were summoned by the child’s mother and the man was arrested.

The girl was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was examined by a doctor who confirmed that she was raped. A medical certificate was provided to the police, who are rapping up the investigation and getting ready to charge the joiner.