Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case

Two police officers, accused of accepting a bribe to forgo an assault case, were yesterday each released on bail by a city magistrate after denying the crime.

Corporal Selvin Elkana, 38, and Constable Dwayne Marshall, 37, who are both attached to the Alberttown Police Station, are accused of obtaining $60,000 from Deonarine Dowlatram.

According to the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, on August 19, at Church Street, being agents of the state, Elkana and Marshall obtained $60,000 from Dowlatram as a reward for failing to pursue a charge of assault.

Both men pleaded not guilty and Chief Magis-trate McLennan later set bail at $50,000 each and adjourned the case until October 26.

Following their arraignment, both men were escorted out of the courtroom by a police officer instead of being placed in handcuffs and sent through the prisoners’ chute as is usually done with citizens who are charged. Marshall was also seen conversing with persons although he was supposed to be in custody as he had not yet had his bail posted.