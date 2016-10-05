Cornelia Ida woman, 65, stabbed to death

The body of an elderly woman was on Monday morning discovered in her Cornelia Ida Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home with several stab wounds and it is believed that she was sexually assaulted prior to her death.

Bibi Keneiz, 65, a mother of three and who resided alone in a small shack made out of zinc in Cornelia Ida Squatting Area, WCD was stabbed 11 times about her body.

She was last seen alive on Sunday around 5.30 pm. When she was found dead by her only son, Dennis (only name given), she was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.