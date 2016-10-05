Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
Retired CANU prosecutor Oswald Massiah was early this morning found dead in his car which was parked at the Parika Stelling, Divisional Commander Leslie James has confirmed.
Contacted, Assistant Commissioner James told Stabroek News that the discovery was made around 5.30 am. He gave no indication that the death is being treated with suspicion.
Massiah retired earlier this year and was said to be very ill.
