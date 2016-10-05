Guyana blasts Venezuela over offensive statement on anniversary of 117th Arbitral Award

Guyana yesterday blasted Venezuela for the “vituperative” statement it issued on the 117th anniversary of the 1899 Arbitral Award, which was observed on Monday.

While Guyana commemorated with a booklet detailing the award, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Venezuela was engaged in “a frenzied display of ill temper.” It noted that history has caught up with Venezuela, “revealing the tangled web of falsehoods on which [its] specious claims to Guyana’s Essequibo were built.”

The release said, “Guyana continues to uphold and respect the Arbitral Award of 1899. It will defend its validity in the world’s highest courts and expose Venezuela’s sordid efforts to besmirch Guyana’s development agenda.”

Calling Venezuela’s statement unworthy of a law abiding member of the international community, the release it was “a reaffirmation of Venezuela’s disrespect for the rule of law among nations.”

The statement to which the ministry referred was publicized on Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Office’s website and reported by that country’s local media outlets. A translation read: “117 years of the fraud suffered by our republic, executed by the action of imperial agents that stripped us of part of our territory, consisting of nearly 160,000 square kilometres that form indivisible part of our Guyana Essequibo. We express the deepest outrage at how this nefarious date has marked the history of world diplomacy, which showed the vilest face of systematic depredation that British Empire perpetrated against the territorial integrity of many nations of the world…”

Referring to Essequibo as its own, the Venezuelan government stated that it wants Guyana to go to a Good Officer process to settle the controversy.

“The current govern-ment of Guyana, motivated by dark transnational interests and imperial favour for corporate centres, has taken an arbitrary, illegal and unilateral action by attempting to rebut the Geneva Accord and try to wriggle out of the Good Officer process,” the statement read. It added, “Venezuela has requested the Secretary-General of the United reactivate the process of good offices…”

However, noting that the Good Offices Process had failed to resolve the controversy, Guyana has been pressing since last year for a juridical settlement, which will be final and binding. A proposal to this end was made to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon last year following the issuance of an objectionable decree by Vene-zuelan President Nicolas Maduro laying claim to most of Guyana’s Atlantic waters. The Venezuelan decree had followed closely on the heels of an announcement by US Company ExxonMobil of a significant oil find in Guyana’s waters off the Demerara coast.

Meanwhile, according to the Foreign Ministry release, Guyana believes that the release of the book, The New Conquistadors/ Los Nuevos Conquista-dores, will show not only an account of the Tribunal’s Award and Venezuela’s 60-year recognition of and respect for it, but evidence of its commitment to peace . “The New Conquistadors offers to all the world the true account of these events and illustrates the urgency of the need to bring this egregious Venezuelan misconduct to an end as the international community grapples for the supremacy of law and order worldwide,” the ministry said.

It added that the false claims in the Venezuelan government’s missive, “perpetuates the falsities that have marked its predatory campaign and have continued in relation to Guyana’s maritime space. Its greed for territory has added a new dimension of Guyana’s maritime resources.”

More in Local News

default placeholder

GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

Rolun Jodmie

Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

Dinesh Bhagwandin

Canje fisherman missing, feared dead

default placeholder

Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

The shack in which Bibi Keneiz resided and where the incident occured

Cornelia Ida woman, 65, stabbed to death

default placeholder

Sharma freed of carnal knowledge charges

default placeholder

Bid Protest Committee says selection of landfill contractor was fair

Selvin Elkana

Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  2. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  3. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  4. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  5. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

  6. Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash

  7. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  8. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

  9. The land described in the schedule

    Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Board Dr Carl Max Hanoman (third, right) presenting a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole, Consultant, Internal Medicine (third, left). Dr Cole, whose contract came to an end on October 1, was a full-time instructor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from July 2013 to August 2014 and was assigned to the GPHC to work along with residents in the Masters in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases programme. Also in photo from left are: Dr Rodrigo Soto and Dr Clint Doiron of the Baby Heart Organization, Dr Sheik Amir, GPHC CEO Michael Khan and Dr Merissa Seepersaud. The presentation was done on Friday.

Dr Hanoman presents a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole

image

Minister meets Mexican archivists

image

Private sector meets government on agri plans

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George A Lewis (second, left) is symbolically handed the command of the army by his predecessor Brigadier Mark A Phillips (second, right) at the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Handing over of command

Old Army Chief of Staff Brigadier Mark A Phillips (left) and his replacement Brigadier George A Lewis (right) marching during the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

The old and the new

gdf1

GALLERY: Scenes from the Change of Command Parade

Some of the residents who came out in support of the Green Walk and Tree Distribution exercise on Saturday in Bartica as part of observances for National Tree Day. The residents, headed by the Town Council celebrated with a Green Walk and Tree Distribution activity. The walk began at the Cenotaph before moving through First and Seventh Avenue, Bartica. The initiative, was said to have attracted a number of residents as well as Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who is currently conducting ministerial outreaches in the town. Additionally, over 300 fruit trees were distributed to residents in the area as a means of encouraging more agricultural activity within Bartica.

Bartica observes National Tree Day

20161003anna

Ready for a makeover