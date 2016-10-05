GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

Board Chair of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Board of Directors Nigel Hinds is expected to resign from his position following ongoing issues with the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Van West Charles, who, according to sources, continues to act “as a law onto himself,” which results in senior staff members being barred from functioning in their positions effectively.

Sources close to Hinds yesterday informed this newspaper that he would be tendering his resignation to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan. However, when contacted, Hinds, who last week had spoken out against the behaviour of Van West Charles, said he would offer…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.