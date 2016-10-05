Major General Singh to conduct broadcasting authority probe

The Terms of Reference (TOR) for the investigations into the allegations of corruption and misconduct made by Kenwin Charles against members of the Guyana National Broadcasting Association (GNBA) Board was today handed over to Major General Ret’d Joe Singh by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, at his office, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Major General Singh will conduct an inquiry into the allegations and is expected to submit his report to the Prime Minister of Guyana by October 31, 2016, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

In an invited comment, Major General Singh said that he will work along closely with the Legal Advisor from the Ministry of the Presidency, Geeta Chandan Edmond to ensure emphasis is placed on that gathering of detailed information.

“[We are going] to work closely with the Legal Advisor… to map out a time table and a sequence of events, identify those persons, who are pertinent in terms of receiving information from them; whether written or oral… and during that process asking the relevant questions to ensure that we can come up with the determination based on what the report is designed to do,” Major General Singh said, according to the release.