Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

Jewel Coats, the woman who admitted to dumping her baby on a city street because she did not want the child anymore, was yesterday fined $100,000 after she was found guilty of child endangerment.

The charge against Coats, 35, stated that on September 20, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, she willfully endangered the child in contravention of the Protection of Children Act.

Magistrate Faith McGusty found Coats guilty yesterday after hearing testimony from witnesses, including the father of the child and the woman's neighbour, who had