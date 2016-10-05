Police issue wanted bulletin for Barry Dataram, wife

One week after he found guilty and sentenced in absentia, the police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his common-law wife Anjanie Boodnarine.

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 38-year-old Dataram called ‘Kevin Dataram’ or ‘Kevin Mogatani’ and Anjanie Boodnarine called ‘Cindy’.

Barry Dataram
Barry Dataram
Anjanie Boodnarine
Anjanie Boodnarine

In a release issued yesterday afternoon, the police said they are wanted for possession of ammunition without licence and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking which occurred on April 16 last year at Lot 661 Block X, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Dataram and Boodnarine shared two addresses according to the police. They are Lot 79 Patentia West Bank Demerara and Lot 76 Patentia WBD. Boodnarine also had a third address as Lot 661 Block X, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.

Dataram, in his absence, was found guilty and in addition to a 60-month sentence was slapped with a $164 million fine last Tuesday.

He, along with Boodnarine, Kevin Charran, and Trevor Gouveia were on trial for possession of cocaine for trafficking after the discovery of 129.230 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to 284 pounds) of the drug at a Silver Dam, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme house on April 16, 2015. Boodnarine, Charran and Gouveia were freed owing to insufficient evidence.

Authorities believe that Dataram fled to Suriname. It is suspected that he has left that Dutch-speaking territory for an unknown destination and is using a forged foreign travel document.

President David Granger has called for “a greater level of alertness” on the part of the magistracy in matters such as Dataram’s in wake of his flight. He also said that a lack of resources to police the country’s borders was in part responsible for the convicted drug trafficker being able to flee before his sentencing.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine during a recent press conference although mum on whether Dataram was being monitored prior to his disappearance ahead of his sentencing made it clear that law enforcement officials were not to be blamed as they had not granted him his release on bail.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the duo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 268-2343, 268-2298, 225-2227, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

