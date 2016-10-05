Police trainee gets two years’ probation for stealing from fellow recruit
Jamaal December, the police trainee who was charged last month with stealing from a fellow recruit, was on Monday sentenced to two years on probation as well as counselling for recommendation to the USAID’s Skills and Knowledge for Youth Employment (SKYE) programme.
December, 18, last month pleaded guilty to stealing $9,000 and a $5,000 Polo wallet from Luther Hoyte on August 26, at the Felix Austin College, Eve Leary.
At his sentencing, Magistrate Leron Daly heard the probation report that was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
Comments
About these comments