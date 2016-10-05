Police trainee gets two years’ probation for stealing from fellow recruit

Jamaal December, the police trainee who was charged last month with stealing from a fellow recruit, was on Monday sentenced to two years on probation as well as counselling for recommendation to the USAID’s Skills and Knowledge for Youth Employment (SKYE) programme.

December, 18, last month pleaded guilty to stealing $9,000 and a $5,000 Polo wallet from Luther Hoyte on August 26, at the Felix Austin College, Eve Leary.

