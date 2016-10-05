Sharma freed of carnal knowledge charges
– complainants not interested in pursuing case
Three years after prominent television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was committed to stand trial in the High Court on charges of having carnal knowledge of a girl and indecent assault, he was yesterday freed after the complainants expressed a lack of interest in pursuing the case further.
The case against Sharma was the first case to be called before Justice James Bovell Drakes when the October session of the Demerara Assizes began yesterday.
