Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

A Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo taxi driver died last evening after he was shot in the chest during a robbery.

Dead is Rolun Jodmie called ‘Vishal’, 24, who was found in an area known as Black Water at the back of Tuschen Housing Scheme after being hired by two men.

According to residents of the area at around 7.20 last night they heard gunshots. A check of the area led to the discovery of Jodmie, covered in blood and slumped in the driver’s seat.

His wife of four years Tarmattie Kumar told Stabroek News that she received a call around 7.40 pm saying that her husband had been shot and when she got to the scene she saw a large crowd including other taxi drivers surrounding the car.

Kumar who last saw her husband around 2 pm when he went home for lunch explained that when the police arrived about 30 minutes later they checked Jodmie and said he was still alive. He was then rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jodmie who had only been operating as a taxi driver for four months was robbed of his wedding ring, cell phone and the day’s earnings. He leaves to mourn his wife and their two-year-old son.