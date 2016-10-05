Vreed-en-Hoop woman dies after struck down by senior cop

A 65-year-old woman is now dead after she was hit down by a car driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to a press release from the Guyana Police Force, Anmanie Deonarine was hit by motor car PRR 4446 owned and driven by a police officer stationed on the West Demerara.

The release said the officer has been relieved of his duties.

At about 11:30 hrs yesterday the car was being driven west, while Deonarine of Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD was walking east along the southern side of the road, when it was alleged that the car veered further south and struck her down, the release said. Deonarine was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.

According to the police, the investigation is being conducted by Traffic Chief Dion Moore who began by administering a breathalyzer test on the officer, but no trace of blood alcohol was recorded.