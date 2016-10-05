Vreed-en-Hoop woman dies after struck down by senior cop
A 65-year-old woman is now dead after she was hit down by a car driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to a press release from the Guyana Police Force, Anmanie Deonarine was hit by motor car PRR 4446 owned and driven by a police officer stationed on the West Demerara.
The release said the officer has been relieved of his duties.
At about 11:30 hrs yesterday the car was being driven west, while Deonarine of Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD was walking east along the southern side of the road, when it was alleged that the car veered further south and struck her down, the release said. Deonarine was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.
According to the police, the investigation is being conducted by Traffic Chief Dion Moore who began by administering a breathalyzer test on the officer, but no trace of blood alcohol was recorded.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
Comments
About these comments