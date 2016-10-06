Cabinet deeply perturbed at Grade Six math results
- wants urgent improvement
Months after refusing to make public an analysis of students’ performance at this year’s National Grade Six examination, government yesterday announced that cabinet as a matter of “extreme urgency and grave national importance” is examining the mathematics results which it is perturbed about.
This was revealed in a press release dispatched by the Ministry of the Presidency in which it was noted that the results were deliberated on when Cabinet met on Tuesday.
According to the release the results in mathematics nationwide
