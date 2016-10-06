CANU appeals freeing of Dataram co-accused
- no sign of convicted trafficker, wife
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has appealed the decision which saw Barry Dataram being convicted of cocaine trafficking but his three alleged accomplices being freed, the unit’s Head James Singh said yesterday even as the police say the search continues for the missing convict who apparently fled Guyana days before the verdict was handed down.
“Yes. The matter has already been appealed,” Singh said when Stabroek News contacted him.
Dataram, his reputed wife Anjanie Boodnarine, Kevin Charran, and Trevor Gouveia were before Magistrate Judy Latchman for the possession of 129.230 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to 284 pounds) that was
