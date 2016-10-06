City puts demolition of derelict buildings on pause
- for consultations with occupants, owners
The city’s demolition of dozens of derelict buildings has been put on hold by the City Engineer’s Department for further consultations with occupants and owners.
City Engineer Colvern Venture told Stabroek News yesterday that they are currently reviewing the list of 52 buildings earmarked to be torn down. According to Venture, several persons made contact with the council and requested time to undertake renovations and possibly relocate. The City Engineer explained that they are working with occupants of the derelict buildings and have granted requested extensions.
