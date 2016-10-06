DTL dismisses eight workers for striking
- GAWU incensed
Eight workers from Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) at Mabura Hills, Region 10 have been dismissed for protesting outside the company’s head office in Georgetown on Monday to press for salary increases.
The workers who were part of an 11-member protest and were joined by representatives of their union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), had told Stabroek News that they have been expecting the increase since last year.
They continued their normal work on Tuesday and were …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
Comments
About these comments