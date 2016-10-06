Hadfield St man remanded over guns and ammo possession
A Hadfield Street resident was placed on remand when he appeared before the chief magistrate yesterday, to answer to two counts of gun, and one count of ammunition, possession charges.
Jermaine Flavius, 25, of Hadfield Street, Lodge, yesterday pleaded not guilty to the three charges, when he stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The charges read that Flavius, on September 30, at 17 Hadfield Street, Lodge, allegedly had one .32 Taurus pistol, one .38 special revolver and 7 rounds of .32 ammunition in his possession, while not being a holder of a firearm licence.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that the police file was incomplete due to an absent ballistics report on the weapons and the ammunition. Jones said the guns and the ammunition were found by the police during a murder investigation.
Flavius, who was subsequently remanded to prison by the chief magistrate, has to return to court on October 26, for a report and fixture on the matter.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
Comments
About these comments