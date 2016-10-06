Joe Singh to probe allegations against GNBA directors
Major General (ret’d) Joe Singh will investigate the allegations of misconduct made by broadcaster Kenwin Charles against members of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Board, the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday announced.
He was given the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the inquiry yesterday by Minister of State Joseph Harmon and is expected to submit his report to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the end of this month.
The move by the Prime Minister for an independent investigation came last month, shortly after Chairman of the GNBA Leonard Craig announced that the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
