Man critical after shot, robbed near Dynasty bar
A man is in a critical condition at a city hospital, four days after he was shot and robbed of a gold chain in full view of his brother outside the Dynasty Sports Club, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.
Gregory Garraway sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest during the incident which occurred around 2 am on Saturday.
He was transported to the Balwant Singh Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he is currently hooked up to a life support machine.
Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that Garraway and his brother were standing in front of the Dynasty Sports Club when he left to make a purchase at a shop located across the road.
While crossing the road, he was accosted by a man who held him at gunpoint and began to relieve him of a gold chain he was wearing. A scuffle reportedly ensued during which he was shot.
The bandit made good his escape and an investigation has since been launched.
Up to last evening, no arrest had been made.
