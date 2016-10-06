Man critical after shot, robbed near Dynasty bar

A man is in a critical condition at a city hospital, four days after he was shot and robbed of a gold chain in full view of his brother outside the Dynasty Sports Club, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

Gregory Garraway sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest during the incident which occurred around 2 am on Saturday.

He was transported to the Balwant Singh Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he is currently hooked up to a life support machine.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that Garraway and his brother were standing in front of the Dynasty Sports Club when he left to make a purchase at a shop located across the road.

While crossing the road, he was accosted by a man who held him at gunpoint and began to relieve him of a gold chain he was wearing. A scuffle reportedly ensued during which he was shot.

The bandit made good his escape and an investigation has since been launched.

Up to last evening, no arrest had been made.