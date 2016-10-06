Man held in connection with Tuschen taxi driver murder
A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery/murder of taxi driver Rolun Jodmie, who was shot once to his chest and robbed of a quantity of valuables allegedly by persons who posed as passengers.
Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James yesterday afternoon informed Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday night and is being questioned as the investigation continues.
The body of Jodmie called 'Vishal', 24, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo was
