M&CC spending $19M on bridge repairs

The Mayor and City Council is spending over $19 million on repair and rehabilitation of bridges in the city.

The damaged Barr and Sussex streets bridge (Photo by Keno George)
The damaged Barr and Sussex streets bridge (Photo by Keno George)

A press statement issued on Tuesday by the council stated that work was being carried out on the bridges at Alexander Street and South Road and Barr and Sussex streets, Albouystown.

The bridge in Albouystown is impassable and citizens are not encouraged to use this access, the release said. The South Road bridge has been blocked off and persons are asked to exercise care when using the pavement close to the bridge railings, the release advised.

The Alexander Street and South Road bridge is being repaired to the tune of $2.7 million, while the Barr and Sussex streets bridge and drainage works will cost some $16.7 million.

The release said the job includes allied drainage work that is expect to increase the flow of water and clear certain drainage systems.

The council also issued a call to citizens to honour their civic obligations by paying their rates. It said several other areas are being eyed for similar repairs.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Venezuela says doing overflights of Essequibo for mapping

Joe Singh

Joe Singh to probe allegations against GNBA directors

default placeholder

DTL dismisses eight workers for striking

default placeholder

Cabinet deeply perturbed at Grade Six math results

default placeholder

SN photographer, three others robbed at gunpoint in D’Urban Backlands

default placeholder

Man critical after shot, robbed near Dynasty bar

default placeholder

CANU appeals freeing of Dataram co-accused

Rolun Jodmie

Man held in connection with Tuschen taxi driver murder

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  2. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  3. Rolun Jodmie

    Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

  4. Jewel Coats

    Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

  5. Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

  6. GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

  7. Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car

  8. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  9. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times

Guyana’s national football team the Golden Jaguars yesterday stepped up training ahead of their upcoming Caribbean Football Union Scotiabank Caribbean men’s Cup clash with arch rivals Suriname in Suriname on Saturday. The team last night had an intensive practice session under head coach Jamaal Shabazz (inset) as they prepare for clashes against Suriname and then Jamaica. Above some of the players going through their paces. (Orlando Charles photo)

Golden Jaguars step up training

Carmen Jarvis presenting a copy of her autobiography to President David Granger. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Carmen Jarvis launches autobiography

Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Board Dr Carl Max Hanoman (third, right) presenting a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole, Consultant, Internal Medicine (third, left). Dr Cole, whose contract came to an end on October 1, was a full-time instructor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from July 2013 to August 2014 and was assigned to the GPHC to work along with residents in the Masters in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases programme. Also in photo from left are: Dr Rodrigo Soto and Dr Clint Doiron of the Baby Heart Organization, Dr Sheik Amir, GPHC CEO Michael Khan and Dr Merissa Seepersaud. The presentation was done on Friday.

Dr Hanoman presents a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole

image

Minister meets Mexican archivists

image

Private sector meets government on agri plans

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George A Lewis (second, left) is symbolically handed the command of the army by his predecessor Brigadier Mark A Phillips (second, right) at the Change of Command Parade at Camp Ayanganna yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Handing over of command