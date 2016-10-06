M&CC spending $19M on bridge repairs

The Mayor and City Council is spending over $19 million on repair and rehabilitation of bridges in the city.

A press statement issued on Tuesday by the council stated that work was being carried out on the bridges at Alexander Street and South Road and Barr and Sussex streets, Albouystown.

The bridge in Albouystown is impassable and citizens are not encouraged to use this access, the release said. The South Road bridge has been blocked off and persons are asked to exercise care when using the pavement close to the bridge railings, the release advised.

The Alexander Street and South Road bridge is being repaired to the tune of $2.7 million, while the Barr and Sussex streets bridge and drainage works will cost some $16.7 million.

The release said the job includes allied drainage work that is expect to increase the flow of water and clear certain drainage systems.

The council also issued a call to citizens to honour their civic obligations by paying their rates. It said several other areas are being eyed for similar repairs.