Pattensen woman on trial over human trafficking

The trial of Sharlene Oxley, the Pattensen businesswoman who is accused of trafficking a young woman, commenced yesterday in the court room of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Oxley, 51, of 208 Pattensen, Greater Georgetown, was charged last month with recruiting, transporting, and harbouring a woman for the purpose of sexual exploitation. The accused had pled not guilty to the charge at her arraignment.

The trial began with its first witness who is the virtual complainant in the matter. She was led into her evidence in by Chief Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, and was thereafter cross-examined by Oxley’s attorney Dexter Todd.

The virtual complainant who was