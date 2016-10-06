President to address Parliament on Thursday
President David Granger is to address Parliament on Thursday, October 13.
The session will mark the resumption of Parliamentary sittings following the annual recess. The President has addressed the House on a number of occasions.
The report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Guyana and on the Accounts of Ministries, Departments and Regions for the fiscal year ended 31st December, 2015, is to be tabled at the sitting, according to the Order Paper.
