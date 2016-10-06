Retired CANU prosecutor found dead in car at stelling

Retired CANU special prosecutor Oswald Massiah was yesterday morning found dead in his car which was parked at the Parika Stelling, East Bank Essequibo.

Divisional Commander Leslie James when contacted told Stabroek News that Massiah was discovered around 5.30 am. Foul play is not suspected. However, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Massiah was said to be in his early 70s and is …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.