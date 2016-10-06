Retired CANU prosecutor found dead in car at stelling
- foul play not suspected
Retired CANU special prosecutor Oswald Massiah was yesterday morning found dead in his car which was parked at the Parika Stelling, East Bank Essequibo.
Divisional Commander Leslie James when contacted told Stabroek News that Massiah was discovered around 5.30 am. Foul play is not suspected. However, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Massiah was said to be in his early 70s and is …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
Comments
About these comments