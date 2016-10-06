SN photographer, three others robbed at gunpoint in D’Urban Backlands
Stabroek News photographer Keno George and three other persons were yesterday held at gunpoint and robbed of valuables worth over $1 million while they were doing a fashion shoot in D’Urban Backlands.
The incident occurred around 4.10pm. George related to this newspaper that they were standing together having a discussion when they were approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
According to George, one of the men demanded “give we everything you got” while his accomplice pointed a gun in their direction. The bandits then proceeded to search the victims’ pockets during which they carted off some $50,000 in cash.
They also relieved George of his camera and lenses worth over $1 million and two cell phones.
The men made good their escape through some bushes along D’Urban Backlands. A report has been lodged with the police.
