Student teachers begin receiving laptops under new initiative
Some 450 student teachers will each receive a laptop under the government’s One Laptop Per Teacher (OLPT) initiative, which was launched yesterday.
The hundreds of teachers gathered yesterday at the Cyril Potter College of Education included those from the Tain campus who were able to tune into the event via a live stream that was set up by the e-Governance Unit. The event was held to commemorate World Teachers’ Day.
Speaking at the event, President David Granger said the imitative was first conceptualised more than five years ago after
