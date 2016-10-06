Almost three months after she tragically lost her two sons in a fire at the Drop-in Centre, Sonia George is frustrated since the system that is supposed to help her family continues to fail and all she wants is to have her three remaining children returned to her care.

“All I want them to do is return my children. I can’t take this anymore and I want President David Granger or somebody to look into this matter,” she said in tears during an interview with this newspaper on Monday.

George has since left her ramshackle dwellings, which had been deemed unfit by the Ministry of Social Protection. She has moved into a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.